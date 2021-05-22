Rhodes Pond: Construction begins to restore Godwin pond's historic beauty

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A long-awaited groundbreaking took place in Godwin on Friday.The NC Wildlife Resources Commission hosted a ceremony to celebrate the new Rhodes Pond Spillway.Heavy rain from Hurricane Matthew caused a breach in the earthen dam, resulting in the Black River flooding U.S. 301 and I-95.Construction to remove and replace the dam and spillway will begin next month and is expected to be completed by late 2022.The pond is off Dunn Road in Dunn.Rhodes Pond was created in the 1700s by an earthen dam crossing the Black River. During the 180ss, it was known as Smith's Mill Pond. From the 1920s to 1964, it was known as Hollands' Lake.In 2004, the pond was transferred from private ownership to NCDOT."People just loved going there," Myra Baker daughter of the last private owner said. "The family was promised it would be properly cared for, just like it was and left open for public use like my family had it, but it did not happen like they said."