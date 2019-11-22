Raleigh Christmas Parade

Cool temps, scattered showers possible during Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Cool temperatures and rain are in the forecast for the ABC11/LeithCar.com 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.

The good news is the rain is not a 100 percent guarantee.

We'll see scattered showers Saturday morning. The heaviest rain will hold off until later in the afternoon, but it still possible that some showers will happen during the parade.

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Where to park, route map, road closures, start time

Temperatures will be near 50 degrees during the parade. We will then warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Skies will clear and temperatures will warm into the 60s for Sunday.
