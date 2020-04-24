Coronavirus

Here are some creative ways to celebrate milestones while social distancing

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and other milestones are always special but, this year they are all a little different.

With millions under stay-at-home orders, car parades are the most popular way to celebrate someone's special day. In Raleigh, Sophia Howard's family and friends surprised her with a car parade on her 13th birthday.

"We had a big party planned and it got canceled because of corona(virus)," Howard said. "I was a little upset, but, this is a great makeup for it!"

Along with parades, blinging up the yard with signs is hugely popular. For those in the yard sign industry, business is booming and customers need to book weeks in advance. Sign Gypsies Apex tells ABC11 they are booked well into May.

Doorstep surprises are also rising in popularity. Raleigh's Baloonz Shop specializes in making special balloon bundles and delivering or decorating doorsteps.

Local beer and wine stores like Short Walk Wines in Raleigh will deliver in many cases. For delivery across the nation, ReserveBar specializes in delivering custom engraved bottles of champagne or liquor.

For a bigger splurge, some families are renting full-size arcade games for a few days from companies like Carolina Gamerooms in Apex. Carolina Gamerooms also offers pool tables, foosball, and skee ball tables for rent.

Movie buffs can celebrate with a Netflix Party which allows a group to watch a Netflix show online together. Netflix Party synchronizes video playback and adds group chat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighapexcarysocial distancingparadebirthdaynetflixcoronavirusvirtual viewing partypartycoronavirus tips
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
UPDATED: Trash pickup changes, parks and rec affected by COVID-19
NCSU punter raises money for those affected by COVID-19
Ryan Seacrest, judges prep for virtual return of 'American Idol'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools closed for rest of year; remote learning may continue
LATEST: 3 Franklin Co. nursing home residents die of COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Neuse inmate describes COVID-19 outbreak inside prison
Fayetteville funeral home adjusts to social distancing guidelines
2 charged in cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later
Here's why NC does not report COVID-19 recoveries
Show More
NCSU punter raises money for those affected by COVID-19
A Kabbalat Shabbat virtual message from Rabbi Dubinsky
Gov. Cooper made a plan to reopen, here's what has to happen first
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
More TOP STORIES News