Cumberland County Fair 2018: Dates and events announced

The Cumberland County Fair will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 9 at the Crown Complex.Ticket prices are $7. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25. Individual ride tickets are $1.25. Wristbands and tickets are sold separately. Children under 2 years old get in free.The fair opens Friday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. with free admission.Gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 - 7; and at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 - 3 and Sept. 8 & 9.Early Bird One Price admission is $10 and unlimited ride wristbands are $15 Sept. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Admission and unlimited ride wristbands are $15 per person after 5 p.m.)Admission AND unlimited ride wristbands are $15 per person on One Price Nights Sept. 4 - Sept. 6.The Senior Expo at the Fair is Sept. 6 with free admission for senior citizens from 1 to 5 p.m.Military and Emergency Services (Law Enforcement, Firefighters and EMS/Rescue) Appreciation Night is Sept. 7. Free admission with valid ID card or uniform.The annual event celebrates the county's agricultural heritage and combines family fun and entertainment with exciting rides and fair food.Youth will be competing for prizes in the following Junior Livestock Shows in the Exhibit Hall:Friday, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Junior Laying Hen ShowTuesday, Sept. 4 7 p.m. Junior Market Lamb ShowWednesday, Sept. 5 5 p.m. Fayetteville Area Youth Livestock Show and SaleThursday, Sept. 6 7 p.m. Junior Meat Goat ShowFriday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Junior Beef Heifer Show