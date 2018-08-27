COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Cumberland County Fair 2018: Dates and events announced

The Cumberland County Fair will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 9 at the Crown Complex.

Ticket prices are $7. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25. Individual ride tickets are $1.25. Wristbands and tickets are sold separately. Children under 2 years old get in free.

The fair opens Friday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. with free admission.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 4 - 7; and at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 - 3 and Sept. 8 & 9.

Early Bird One Price admission is $10 and unlimited ride wristbands are $15 Sept. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Admission and unlimited ride wristbands are $15 per person after 5 p.m.)

Admission AND unlimited ride wristbands are $15 per person on One Price Nights Sept. 4 - Sept. 6.

The Senior Expo at the Fair is Sept. 6 with free admission for senior citizens from 1 to 5 p.m.

Military and Emergency Services (Law Enforcement, Firefighters and EMS/Rescue) Appreciation Night is Sept. 7. Free admission with valid ID card or uniform.

The annual event celebrates the county's agricultural heritage and combines family fun and entertainment with exciting rides and fair food.

Youth will be competing for prizes in the following Junior Livestock Shows in the Exhibit Hall:
Friday, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Junior Laying Hen Show
Tuesday, Sept. 4 7 p.m. Junior Market Lamb Show
Wednesday, Sept. 5 5 p.m. Fayetteville Area Youth Livestock Show and Sale
Thursday, Sept. 6 7 p.m. Junior Meat Goat Show
Friday, Sept. 7 7 p.m. Junior Beef Heifer Show
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunitycounty faircumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
2018 North Carolina State Fair releases concert lineup
Goodyear blimp comes to Fayetteville
From victims to victory: 2 burglarized Raleigh churches unite for good cause
5 of the best annual races for runners in Durham
More Community & Events
Top Stories
22 animals inside Fuquay-Varina home at center of animal neglect case
Warrants: Photo shows Raleigh swim coach kissing victim in back of car
Driver waving machete at deputy prompts pursuit in Johnston County
Raleigh woman convicted after trying to feed body to alligators
Final message from Senator John McCain
Raleigh home invasion ends with police chase, crash in downtown Durham
NCAE renews goal in funding fight
Affordable apartment complex in downtown Raleigh forcing tenants out Friday
Show More
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
Jacksonville Shooting: 2 men killed at Madden tournament ID'd
Husband charged with murder after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Flags at half-staff: What are the guidelines?
Senate Republicans finish do-over, to drop appeal on proposed amendments
More News