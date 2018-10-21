Personalize your weather by entering a location.
FESTIVAL
Day 4 of SPARKcon canceled due to overnight winds
Sparkcon canceled due to overnight winds
WTVD
Sunday, October 21, 2018 10:28AM
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The fourth day of the creative festival in Raleigh was canceled after winds caused damage to tents and supplies, an Instagram post said.
The post said winds around 1 a.m. tossed tents, supplies and gear down the street.
