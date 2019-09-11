Day of Service community projects put Sept. 11 in a new light

GARNER, N.C. - (WTVD) -- At East Garner Middle School, helping apply a new coat of paint and a fresh batch of mulch was a noble way to pay tribute to the victims of Sept. 11.
As what's largely known as a somber day of remembering the victims that died and families impacted, people are pitching in to help with schools, parks, homeless shelters and other charitable pursuits across the country in what's known as "National Day of Service."
Wednesday marked 18 years since the seismic terror attacks changed the nation and still resonates as a meaningful day almost two decades later.
90 volunteers from five companies at the school organized by Activate Good helped out at the school Wednesday, sprucing up the campus by painting the media center, assembling benches and clearing overgrown bushes on campus. Those helping said volunteerism was a special way to honor those who died.
"We do service projects all the time," volunteer Denise Dunn said. "But I just felt we needed to do something today because of what today means to all of us."
In Chapel Hill at Kenan Stadium, the UNC ROTC, firefighters and community members got up before sunrise to participate in a stair climb, completing 2,076 steps to remember the Americans killed in the terror attacks.
