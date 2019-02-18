Dennis Smith Jr. returns to Fayetteville to unveil renovated basketball courts

The courts before the renovation.

The courts' fresh, new look.

The City of Fayetteville pulled in some star power Monday to open two refurbished outdoor basketball courts.Fayetteville native Dennis Smith Jr., a former NC State star and current New York Knicks point guard, teamed with Under Armour for the big reveal at the Smith Recreation Center.Growing up in Fayetteville, Smith spent countless hours honing his skills on those courts.More than 1,000 people came out to celebrate and see the rejuvenated courts.A few lucky people there even got a skills session on-court with Smith.