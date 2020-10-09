Community & Events

Disabled Vietnam veteran receives new roof on 50th wedding anniversary

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Disabled Vietnam veteran and hurricane Florence survivor Jimmy Kirby is beyond grateful to have a new roof over his head. It's been a few tough years dealing with leaks that caused mold to grow inside his home.

"The average roof in Fayetteville is anywhere from $7,000-8,000. The best shock factor is when its done. They can actually see the result," PW Roofing owner Robert Holdaway said.

PW Roofing supplied the manpower, Owens Corning provided the shingles, and Habitat for Humanity facilitated this partnership which did not cost Kirby a dime.

The 76-year-old veteran was too shy to talk on camera, but allowed ABC11 to snap a picture of him and his wife as they celebrated 50 years of marriage. The couple has lived in the same home for almost 40 years.

"When I came I saw the distress on their face and how worried they were about the rain coming into their home. They explained how they've been going through programs and nobody has been able to help them," said Lupita Trevino with Cumberland Disaster Recovery Coalition. "They're ecstatic to know that someone cared enough to say, 'Hey, this family really needs help.'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfayettevilleconstructionrooftophabitat for humanitygood newsveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount; suspect on the run
Deadline nears for grant giving NC families with children $335
Raleigh family escapes fire tragedy thanks to child's quick thinking
NC woman who lost mom to COVID-19 urges mask compliance
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed Cary woman walking dogs
LATEST: Another day of more than 2,000 new cases in NC
Bridge to replace road where flash flood swept away children
Show More
See-through masks clear things up for hearing-impaired
Raleigh pro disc golfer ranked 75th in world gives lessons in growing sport
Watch out for scammers posing as Amazon employees
Trump has events Saturday at White House, Monday in Florida
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
More TOP STORIES News