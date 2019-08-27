Disney is committed to re imagining the patient journey in children's hospitals.
Using the powerful combination of beloved characters, storytelling and legendary creativity, teams across the company, including ABC11 employees, are working with patient care experts to create customized distinctly "Disney" experiences designed to inspire young patients and their families and ease the stress of a hospital stay.
To learn more, visit Disney's Team of Heroes.
Disney Team of Heroes
