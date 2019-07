Dolly Parton's Imagination Library arrives in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The wait is officially over! Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has arrived in Wake County.Imagine the fun of receiving a free book for your child in the mail each month, building a library of books and a love for reading. Well, that's what Dolly Parton is striving to do with her Imagination Library.Wake County Smart Start and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library are working together to get books into the hands of Wake County's youngest children. Enrollment is officially open. Children must be below 5 years of age.In 1995, Dolly Parton launched Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to benefit the children of her home county in East Tennessee. Now, Dolly is spreading the library to NC.According to Parton's website, the NC General Assembly approved $3.5 million for the first year and $7 million for the second year for Smart Start to administer the Imagination Library across NC.