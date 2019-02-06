COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Donations needed for upcoming Prom Shoppe

Apex United Methodist Church is preparing to host its annual Prom Shoppe March 15 and 16.

The two-day event provides free items to outfit customers for a special night from shoes to dresses jewelry and accessories. Prom Shoppe Mission Leader Stacy Kivett said the biggest need is for plus size dresses.

"We have sizes 0 to 22 and 24," Kivett said. "We are always in need of plus size dresses and larger size shoes but we take anything larger size. We do ask that dresses be within five years, newer in style, and we do go through to make sure our girls are getting the best of everything."

Organizers are also looking for unused makeup and handbags as well as accessories and wraps. Many bridal shops and boutiques donate new dresses with tags still on them. Kivett said the event grows each year so all donations are welcome as no one gets turned away from shopping.

"There is one group who does a prom for young girls in a juvenile detention center," Kivett said. "They have come several years and they get a whole bunch of dresses for their girls to take back, so we try to make this so no one gets turned away. If you need a dress, it doesn't have to be for a prom. These are for a more formal occasion."

The Prom Shoppe doesn't require reservations to attend, but, shopping is done on a first come first served basis.

WHEN: Friday, March 15, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday March 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Apex United Methodist Church

100 S. Hughes Street, Apex
