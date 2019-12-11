Drop off your donations for ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion

The food drive aims to provide food for the hungry by giving to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. We're partnering with Food Lion and US Foods to help restock the shelves.
This is what it’s about. This couple bought two buggies full of boxed food to donate at $5 a piece for the @ABC11Together food drive. The answer to the question why is simple enough pic.twitter.com/A45zEs7WaY— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 11, 2019
Today, you can drop off your donations in person!
Rick Ramos is an experienced pro at donating to the ABC11 Together Food Drive. This is his 32nd year doing so.
This year, he donated so much food, he had to borrow an SUV to transport them all to the drop off location.
Talk about “stuff the truck”! Rick Ramos had to borrow an SUV in order fit all of the groceries he bought for our food drive. This is Ramos’s 32nd year donating to the #ABC11Together Food Drive! Think you can top this? Meet me at Westwood Shopping Center! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/m8qNG1gcJz— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 11, 2019
Sheba Smith of Durham got up early and made one of the first donations at our Durham drop off location.
"I wanted to give back," Smith explained. "I've been truly blessed this year, and I know there are people out there who don't have it. This is a way of giving back and making sure people get what they need. So I was more than happy to help out here."
As of 5 p.m. the Durham Food Lion said over 24,000 pounds of food have been donated.
We'll be at Food Lion stores in Raleigh (1121 Falls River Avenue), Durham (4711 Hope Valley Road) and Fayetteville (151 Westwood Shopping Center) for our drive-through day! Come join us and meet our anchors, reporters and sponsors. We'll have live reports throughout the day.
Need to know what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list.
Our phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you'd like to make a monetary donation by phone, you can call (844) 346-9886.