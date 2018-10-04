Don't know where to park at the State Fair? Here's some tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --We can all agree parking is the most stressful part of getting your family to the State Fair. Don't fret though, below are some tips on where you should park.
- The free parking lot at 4501 Reedy Creek Road was expanded this year to now accommodate over 4,000 cars! This lot is free, and offers a free shuttle straight to the Trinity Road Pedestrian Tunnel. Hours for the lot and shuttle begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11 and 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 21. The last shuttle back to the Reedy Creek Lot leaves one hour after gates close. Speaking of the Trinity Road Pedestrian Tunnel, you can now walk under Trinity Road to avoid stopping for vehicular traffic and speed walk your way from the Carter-Finley Stadium & PNC Arena Lots straight to Gate 8.
- Want someone else to handle the transportation for you? Click through to our Park & Ride Info and catch a ride with GoRaleigh, GoDurham or GoTriangle! Dates/times/routes here.
- Uber or Lyft more your style? Your drop off and pick-up should be at the Gate 1 Transit Lot at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.
- If you need to drop off or pick up your kids, the safest lot is also the Gate 1 Transit Lot at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.
- Need access to the handicap accessible lot? Make sure you enter off Blue Ridge Road. Don't fret if it's full. Head over to the accessible lot at Carter-Finley Stadium and you can head right under the Trinity Road Pedestrian Tunnel. It's accessible!
- For a real adventure, visit via North Carolina's AMTRAK with our special stop right outside Gate 1 from Oct. 12-21. When booking, our station code is NSF.
- Don't forget! Reedy Creek, Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena (except during events they have scheduled) all have FREE PARKING for fairgoers. Parking at local businesses and along the highway could get you towed, so please park safely.
- If you live within biking distance, there are permanent bike racks near Gate 1 at the end of the Education Building off Hillsborough Street. Make sure you bring your own lock to secure your bike before heading in the gates!
- Do you need a scooter or wheelchair rental? Gates 1, 2, 8, 9 and 10!
