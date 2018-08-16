Download the 2017 La Fiesta map

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Thursday, August 16, 2018 03:45PM
La Fiesta del Pueblo is an annual celebration of Latino culture in downtown Raleigh.
The free street party is on Sunday, September 24th this year, from noon to 7pm on Fayetteville Street.
Download the festival map here to locate your favorite vendors.
