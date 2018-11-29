SHOP LOCAL

Downtown Raleigh hidden gem: Indoor golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

This holiday season we're highlighting local businesses. That includes Dogwood Country Club on West Cabarrus Street right downtown.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
This holiday season we're highlighting local businesses.

That includes Dogwood Country Club on West Cabarrus Street right downtown.


You can play an entire course inside in any weather.

That's thanks to the TrackMan golf simulator.

"It's so much less intimidating than being at a golf facility where you have people behind you pushing you to kind of play faster where you are losing golf balls," said owner Dave Nastalski. "Here at Dogwood you don't have to worry about losing golf balls. It's a lot easier to get into the game for someone who is brand new to it."

Dogwood Country Club has been open for three months.

Learn more here.

And we're counting down to the Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration.

It's this Friday at Lichtin Plaza in front of the Duke Energy Center. It's put on by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityeventsShop Localgolfchristmaschristmas treeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOP LOCAL
Shopping local can help drive local economy
Shop local spotlight: Voda
Shop local spotlight: Reliable Jewelry
Shop local spotlight: The Devilish Egg
Shop local spotlight: Petale
More Shop Local
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy drive underway for victims of Hurricane Florence
WakeMed Foundation Annual Events
Triple your donation to the ABC11 Together Food Drive
What you need to know about the Raleigh Christmas tree lighting
Shopping local can help drive local economy
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Maddox Ritch: Autopsy report concludes 6-year-old likely drowned
Most prolific US serial killers: Former boxer says he's killed 90
ECU fires head football coach Scottie Montgomery
Wake County man accused of 'upskirting' charged in another case
Lumberton classmates mourn death of Hania Aguilar
Life expectancy down in the US due to overdoses, suicides
Gov. Cooper seeks $6.3 billion more from Congress for Florence relief
NC Senate passes Voter ID bill, moves on to House
Show More
Power outage forces 4 Johnston County schools to close Thursday
Letter to Santa ends up at NYC bar, but wishes still come true
Body found in Robeson County believed to be Hania Noelia Aguilar
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
More News