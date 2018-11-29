Downtown Raleigh hidden gem: Indoor golf course

This holiday season we're highlighting local businesses.That includes Dogwood Country Club on West Cabarrus Street right downtown.You can play an entire course inside in any weather.That's thanks to the TrackMan golf simulator."It's so much less intimidating than being at a golf facility where you have people behind you pushing you to kind of play faster where you are losing golf balls," said owner Dave Nastalski. "Here at Dogwood you don't have to worry about losing golf balls. It's a lot easier to get into the game for someone who is brand new to it."Dogwood Country Club has been open for three months.And we're counting down to the Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration.It's this Friday at Lichtin Plaza in front of the Duke Energy Center. It's put on by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.