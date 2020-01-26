Downtown Raleigh kicks-off statewide celebration of Black History Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first big event of Black History Month kicked off in downtown Raleigh on Saturday.
The North Carolina Museum of History held its 19th annual African American Cultural Celebration.
The celebration included musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians, playwrights, authors, artists, reenactors and hands-on children's activities.
"On one hand this is our statewide kickoff to Black History Month, so this is kind of our resounding call from all over to help us celebrate North Carolina's African-American history again in one space," said Angela Thorpe, director of the NC African American Heritage Museum "There's almost nothing like it in the state, so it's really incredible."
The event was even joined by North Carolina's governor himself, Roy Cooper.
"It's clear that you see disproportionate results in education, in infant mortality, in wealth for people of color and we have to make intentional efforts in our state to try and close those gaps," Roy said.
It's not too late to check out the NC Museum of History, it's available in Raleigh year-round and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and opens on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The museum itself details the life of African-Americans in this state not so long ago.
The Green Book exhibit will be on display at the N.C. Museum of History in downtown Raleigh until March 15.
