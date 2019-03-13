DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Performing Arts Center is offering a digital lottery for every performance of Dear Evan Hansen. This will offer fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets.
The authentic coming of age story, Dear Evan Hansen, has sold out the DPAC in Durham for the March 12-17 run.
"It's just such a special show," explained Aaron Lazar, who plays Larry Murphy in the show.
"It's a show that's as transformative as powerful for audiences as it is this big commercial success. As an actor, to travel the country and play sold-out houses is a rush for us but to have them affected by this material, it's a very special show," Lazar added.
Performing at the DPAC is a homecoming of sorts for Lazar who graduated from Duke University in 1998 with a double major in pre-med and music.
"I am amazed at how Durham has been revitalized," Lazar added. "It's really cool and I think DPAC has a lot to do with that. The whole city is different, so that's really cool."
Dear Evan Hansen is the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
The show touches on many topics of modern life including family dynamics, communication in a digital age, the impact of social media and the universal journey of finding your voice.
The digital lottery will close at 2 p.m. EST each day and fans who have been selected will be notified via email.
