DPAC to hold lottery for $10 seats to Hamilton

The Durham Performing Arts Center will hold a lottery for a chance to win $10 seats to Hamilton, the center announced Wednesday.In addition, through a new special offer called DPAC for All, the DPAC reserved $20 seats for residents of Durham for many of the performances this season.DPAC for All tickets are already on sale for Elf the Broadway Musical, Rock of Ages, and Tap Dogs.Although Hamilton will not be included in DPAC for All, the DPAC will hold a lottery for forty $10 seats, with no added ticket fees, for all performances of Hamilton.Details will be announced later, but for now, fans should sign up for DPAC's email list or follow DPAC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and download the official HAMILTON app on their phones for more information.DPAC for All tickets must be purchased in person at the Blue Cross of Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC, which is located at 123 Vivian Street.Durham residents will need to ask for DPAC for All tickets to buy the $20 seats.The ticket center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays.