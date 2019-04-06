Dreamville Fest: A look at Dix Park's largest staged event

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The time has come! The Dreamville Festival is in full swing.Thousands of people are making their way to Saturday's event.40,000 people are expected to attend the event, which is featuring several big names in rap, including, but not limited to, J.Cole, 21 Savage, and Nelly.As smaller acts perform, people are making their way around the park, playing mini golf, checking out local art, and taking it all in.ABC11 is at the event and will be bringing you videos and pictures as they become available.