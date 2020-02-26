Dreamville Festival 2020 offers discount ticket prices to local military members, veterans

The Fayetteville-based rap star's press team announced Wednesday that anyone attending this weekend's Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational Baseball Tournament at the Segra Stadium in Fayetteville will have the opportunity to get a special ticket deal for the music festival.
Tickets will be on sale for $110 for general admission.
To apply, participants must present a valid military ID to receive a discount.
Cash will only be accepted for the tickets and you must already have a ticket to the baseball tournament in order to access the festival's ticket booth inside the stadium.
The 2020 Dreamville Festival is set for Saturday, April 4 at Dix Park.
J. Cole is an award-winning musician who was born in Fayetteville. He currently lives in Raleigh with his wife and son.
RELATED: Dreamville Festival: How the event economically impacted Raleigh