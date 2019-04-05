From Dreamville Fest to Beer and Bacon Fest: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

You made it through the first week of April! Head outside this weekend and check out some of the events happening in our area from April 5-7.
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, Thursday-Sunday
This four-day international event welcomes filmmakers and film lovers to Durham to see nearly 100 films. Some of the films even have North Carolina ties.
Dreamville Festival, Saturday 12-10:30 p.m.
Thousands are expected at Fayetteville native J. Cole's first-ever Dreamville Festival. The concert takes place in Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park and will feature performances from artists including J. Cole, SZA, 21 Savage, Big Sean and many more.
Beer and Bacon Fest, 12-6 p.m.
Bacon, bacon and some more bacon. There will be bacon art displays, over 75 beers to taste - all while griddles cook two tons of gourmet bacon at Booth Amphitheater in Cary.
NCTOYCON, Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Founded by two Triangle toy dealers, toy and action figure convention will feature experts and panels on toy and action figure collecting. NC TOYCON is partnering with Marbles Kids' Museum to give attendees tickets to see Shazam! in IMAX.
Dog Day in the Garden, Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bring the whole family (that means your dogs too!) to the Cape Fear Botanical Garden in Fayetteville to enjoy food trucks, doggie demonstrations, and photo opportunities.
Raulston Blooms! Spring Plant Sale, Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Head to NC State's JC Raulston Arboretum this Saturday. There will be gardening talks, educational displays and a spring plant sale. Food trucks, Howling Cow ice cream cups and fun activities will also be available to enjoy. JCRA members and college students receive free admission but tickets are $5 per person and $10 per family.
20th Annual Frog Fest, Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Crowder County Park will offer some froggy family fun with crafts, games, live music and meet and greets with live frogs! There will also be local food trucks and the event is free for all ages.
Dirt Day, Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Head to South White Street in Wake Forest for the Sixth Annual Dirty Day. The springtime event will take place rain or shine and will give guests a chance to learn about gardening techniques and composting. Kids can plant seeds, paint rocks, take a selfie with an alpaca and more.
Wake Forest Food Rodeo, Sunday 12-4 p.m.
Plenty of food trucks will be available to try at Wake Forest Renaissance Center. There will be a beer tent and a Kid's Zone with face painting, bouncy house, bubbles, and road chalk. Event is rain or shine.
Pay What You Can Day at Kidzu Children's Museum, Sunday
The first Sunday of every month at this Chapel Hill favorite this Pay What You Can Admission Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids.
Carrboro Open Streets, Sunday 12-4 p.m.
This annual event on Weaver Street has happened since 2013. The community is invited to dance, do yoga, climb a rock wall and more in a public space not always thought as a spot to experience recreation.
April Foods Day Food Truck Rodeo, 12- 5 p.m.
Check out 15 food trucks on Main Street in Downtown Garner. There will be three NC craft breweries, acoustic bluegrass music and kid-friendly activities.
Eurobike Raleigh 2019, Sunday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This motorcycle show is dedicated to European motorcycling with famous names like Ducati, KTM, Moto Guzzi, BMW, Norton, BSA and Triumph. All motorcycle enthusiasts are welcome to Coastal Credit Union Midtown Park for the show.
