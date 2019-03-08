Community & Events

Dress for Success celebrates International Women's Day with campaign launch

International Women's Day is March 8.

International Women's Day is March 8. It's a day when the world celebrates all the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

At the Dress for Success Triangle N.C. chapter, helping to empower women is something they do every day. Since the Triangle chapter started in 2008, more than 15,000 women have been helped through the non-profit.

"We have served 15,000 women in that time and those are women raising more than 30,000 children," explained Dress For Success Triangle N.C. founder, Pat Nathan.

Dress for Success helps women achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to thrive in work and in life.

"They have fitted me with ten outfits I will be able to use at my new job on Monday," explained Dress For Success client Sommer Hallock. "I needed business casual and that is not in my wardrobe and now it is," Hallock added.

To celebrate International Women's Day, Dress For Success is promoting a "Your Hour Her Power" campaign to help empower women.

"We're encouraging you to donate one hour of your time to help a woman find employment," Nathan said.

Dress for Success has an online calculator tool to help determine how much an hour of pay of pay is to donate to the campaign.
