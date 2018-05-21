Drink, run, repeat is the theme of NC Beer Mile

Drink, run, repeat is the plan for participants taking part in therun on Thursday, March 24.Runners will start by drinking a 12oz cup of beer atin downtown Cary. The runners will then run 0.25 miles and repeat 4 times. The fastest Beer Mill runner wins bragging rights for an entire year.The event is a fundraiser for thewhich raises money forParticipants can start to pick up their race packets at 4pm on March 24 fromat 202 E Cedar Street in downtown Cary. The races begin at 5:30pm.