Drink wine and create holiday decorations at Raleigh farm

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Boyce Farms in Raleigh is offering people a chance to learn to craft beautiful wreaths while sipping on their beverage of choice!

Jennifer Lavrack, whose parents own the farm, says the majority of her students that come out to the Wreath and Wine are moms looking for a fun night out with friends.

"It's fun; it's festive. I feel like it starts off the holiday season in a great way," Lavrack said. "They come out and they learn how to make a wreath. It helps take care of some of the decorating and most importantly it's just a great time."



During the class, which always runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lavrack teaches people how to make wreaths.

The class is BYOW, bring your own wine, but Jennifer says participants are welcome to bring the beverage of their choice.

There are still a few spots open for November 30 and December 2. You will need to reserve a spot, if you're planning to attend.
