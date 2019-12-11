ABC11 Together Food Drive

Drive-thru day caps ABC11 Together Food Drive at Food Lion

Wednesday is the final day of the ABC11 Together Annual Food Drive and our push to donate 1.3 million meals!

The food drive aims to provide food for the hungry by giving to Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC. We're partnering with Food Lion and US Foods to help restock the shelves.

Today, you can drop off your donations in person!

We'll be at Food Lion stores in Raleigh (1121 Falls River Avenue), Durham (4711 Hope Valley Road) and Fayetteville (151 Westwood Shopping Center) for our drive-through day! Come join us and meet our anchors, reporters and sponsors. We'll have live reports throughout the day.

Need to know what to donate? Check out the food bank's most needed items list.

Our phone bank will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you'd like to make a monetary donation by phone, you can call (844) 346-9886.
