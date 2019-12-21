Drop $20 into a red kettle in Wake County and it'll be matched with $100 donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Salvation Army of Wake County has launched a matching program in an effort to increase donations to its Red Kettle campaign.It's called the $20 Challenge. If you drop a $20 bill into a red kettle between now and Christmas Eve, The Salvation Army of Wake County Advisory Board will match the gift with $100.The organization said the shorter holiday shopping season has led to a drop in donations."With Thanksgiving falling so late this year, we do have six fewer days for people to make donations," said Major Al Newsome, commander of The Salvation Army of Wake and Lee counties in a statement. "We are grateful to our board for participating in this program. We now encourage the community to make the donations to the red kettles over the next four days."In Wake County, the red kettles are outside Walmart, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Hobby Lobby, Bass Pro Shops, and Cabela's.Red kettle donations provide Christmas gifts for children, clothing for homeless people, food for the hungry, and other Wake County social service and after-school programs.The Salvation Army of Wake County said it has served nearly 117,000 people in the past year.