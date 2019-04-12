abc11 together

Duke Hospice Gala

Hospice fundraiser April 27

Durham (WTVD) -- Tickets are still available for the 17th annual Duke Hospice Gala.

The event is Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Duke Inn and Golf Club in Durham.

Duke Homecare and Hospice is designed to help individuals live well as they face a terminal illness. Patients are accepted regardless of their ability to pay or insurance. More information here.
