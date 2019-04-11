From Durham 150, Pints for Paws and wine festival: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Join ABC11 in celebrating Durham's 150th birthday. Here's a round-up of what's happening in the Triangle and Fayetteville this weekend.
Zac Brown Band, Friday
The Down the Rabbit Hole tour heads to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on Saturday. The tour date was originally scheduled in September but was canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
SummerStage Block Party, Saturday 3-9 p.m.
Help celebrate Durham's 150th birthday with food trucks, music, art and a hiring fair at the Golden Belt Campus. ABC11's Dejuan Hoggard will emcee. The event is free.
Major the Bull's 15th Birthday Celebration, Friday 11 a.m.
It's Major the Bulls 15th birthday! Celebrate in CCB Plaza with the unveiling of brand new bronze signage. Major Schewel will speak and free cupcakes will be given out.
Good Times at the Sugar Shack: Celebrating Artist Ernie Barnes, Friday 7 p.m.
Join in an evening celebrating Durham artist Ernie Barnes at a dance party at the Durham Armory featuring original choreography inspired by his paintings.
Community, Kids and Pioneers, Friday 6 - 8 p.m.
The Museum of Durham History will open the Durham 150 exhibit series with a free pre-party. The new exhibits include 150 Faces of Durham, Our Bull City: Exhibits from the Community and Durham A-Z.
Durham 150 Opening Celebration, Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Durham is turning 150! To kick off a year of events, an opening celebration will be held in the American Tobacco Campus.
The Annual Black History Artists' Perspectives Exhibition, Friday - Sunday
After four years, this exhibition at the St. Joseph's Historic Foundation/Hayti Heritage Center featuring several 20 local artists will pay homage to Durham by celebrating the sesquicentennial of its founding.
Portraits of Durham, Friday - Sunday
This exhibit in the Semans and Allenton Galleries of the Durham Arts Council will feature work by 64 artists ranging from high school students to accomplished professionals. The artists will share their interpretation of what defines Durham.
Turning the Page: Durham's Reading History, Friday - Sunday
Head to Southwest Regional Library to see photos depicting Durham citizens reading and visiting libraries/
All American Tattoo Convention, Friday - Sunday
Some of the best tattoo artists in the U.S. will showcase their talents at this three-day convention at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville.
Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno, Saturday 10 a.m.
The 32nd year of the egg hunt will take place this weekend. Children will be divided in age groups. Whoever finds the golden egg gets an extra prize. There will also be games, crafts and face painting.
Car and Coffee Meet,Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Love cars? Love coffee? Perfect! Come to Millstone Town Centre in Fayetteville to talk to car enthusiasts and enjoy sweet treats from Frostings Cakeshop.
Great Grapes! Wine and Food Festival, Saturday 12-6 p.m.
More than 22 North Carolina wineries will be at one of our region's biggest wine festivals. There will be live music, food, and crafts. Feel free to take lawn chairs and blankets to Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre. Regular admission includes a souvenir wine glass and unlimited samples.
18th Annual Spring Fling, Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Check out Main Street in Spring Lake for a street festival with live music, food truck, brews, car shows and bounce house.
Pints for Paws, Sunday 12-4 p.m.
Craft beer and animal lovers, rejoice! Durham Central Park will host brewers and vendors along with music and food trucks. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham. Bring dogs on a leash.
Southern Women's Show, Friday to Sunday
Hundreds of boutiques filled with fashion, jewelry, food, health and beauty will take over the NC State Fairgrounds. There will be fashion shows, celebrity guests and chefs.
