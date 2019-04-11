From Durham 150, Pints for Paws and wine festival: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

Join ABC11 in celebrating Durham's 150th birthday. Here's a round-up of what's happening in the Triangle and Fayetteville this weekend., FridayThe Down the Rabbit Hole tour heads toat Walnut Creek on Saturday. The tour date was originally scheduled in September but was canceled due to Hurricane Florence., Saturday 3-9 p.m.Help celebratewith food trucks, music, art and a hiring fair at the. ABC11'swill emcee. The event is free., Friday 11 a.m.It's Major the Bulls 15th birthday! Celebrate inPlaza with the unveiling of brand new bronze signage. Major Schewel will speak and free cupcakes will be given out., Friday 7 p.m.Join in an evening celebrating Durham artist Ernie Barnes at a dance party at thefeaturing original choreography inspired by his paintings., Friday 6 - 8 p.m.will open the Durham 150 exhibit series with a free pre-party. The new exhibits include 150 Faces of Durham, Our Bull City: Exhibits from the Community and Durham A-Z., Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Durham is turning 150! To kick off a year of events, an opening celebration will be held in the, Friday - SundayAfter four years, this exhibition at thefeaturing several 20 local artists will pay homage to Durham by celebrating the sesquicentennial of its founding., Friday - SundayThis exhibit in thewill feature work by 64 artists ranging from high school students to accomplished professionals. The artists will share their interpretation of what defines Durham., Friday - SundayHead toto see photos depicting Durham citizens reading and visiting libraries/, Friday - SundaySome of the best tattoo artists in the U.S. will showcase their talents at this three-day convention at thein, Saturday 10 a.m.The 32nd year of the egg hunt will take place this weekend. Children will be divided in age groups. Whoever finds the golden egg gets an extra prize. There will also be games, crafts and face painting.,Saturday 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.Love cars? Love coffee? Perfect! Come toto talk to car enthusiasts and enjoy sweet treats from Frostings Cakeshop., Saturday 12-6 p.m.More than 22 North Carolina wineries will be at one of our region's biggest wine festivals. There will be live music, food, and crafts. Feel free to take lawn chairs and blankets to. Regular admission includes a souvenir wine glass and unlimited samples., Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.Check outfor a street festival with live music, food truck, brews, car shows and bounce house., Sunday 12-4 p.m.Craft beer and animal lovers, rejoice!will host brewers and vendors along with music and food trucks. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham. Bring dogs on a leash., Friday to SundayHundreds of boutiques filled with fashion, jewelry, food, health and beauty will take over the. There will be fashion shows, celebrity guests and chefs.