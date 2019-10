Durham 9-year-old girl writes book inspired by her father

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anya Mattis is just nine years old and is already dreaming big. The Durham girl decided she wanted to share her 'smart girl magic' by writing a book.The book, entitledis about her vision and dream for her dad, Urel, to own a restaurant he can call his own.Her father owns and operates Urel's Jamaica House in Durham; specializing in delicious, fan-favorite Jamaican food."Braved the elements to try Urel's and it was definitely worth the trip," reads a review on Facebook . "The customer service was above and beyond and the food was the best I have tasted in my 30 plus years in the area!"Saturday afternoon, Anya held a book signing in her father's restaurant.Urel's Jamaica House is located at 3825 S Roxboro Street Suite 123 in Durham.To purchase a copy ofand other items, visit SmartGirlMagic.com