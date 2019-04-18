DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls are celebrating Easter with an Easter egg hunt for kids and a ballgame for the entire family on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.
The gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the event with the hunt kicking off at 3:45 p.m.
Thousands of candy-filled eggs will be spread across the outfield.
Left field will be designated for kids ages 9-12, right field will be designated for kids ages 5-8 and children four years old and under will be at Wool E. World.
The event is limited to the first 500 kids and a game ticket is required to participate.
The Durham Bulls hope everyone sticks around for the game at 5:05 p.m.
Click here for more information and to register in advance.
Durham Bulls hosting Easter egg hunt, ballgame on Sunday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News