Community & Events

Durham Bulls hosting Easter egg hunt, ballgame on Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

The Durham Bulls are celebrating Easter with an Easter egg hunt for kids.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Bulls are celebrating Easter with an Easter egg hunt for kids and a ballgame for the entire family on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.

The gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the event with the hunt kicking off at 3:45 p.m.

Thousands of candy-filled eggs will be spread across the outfield.

Left field will be designated for kids ages 9-12, right field will be designated for kids ages 5-8 and children four years old and under will be at Wool E. World.

The event is limited to the first 500 kids and a game ticket is required to participate.

The Durham Bulls hope everyone sticks around for the game at 5:05 p.m.

Click here for more information and to register in advance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhameventseasterdurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC11 gets rare look inside Guantanamo Bay
What you won't see in the Mueller report
I-Team: Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy
Proposal would require Holocaust, genocide teachings in NC schools
Durham businesses near gas explosion want their customers back
Canes fan warns others after being duped in online ticket scam
Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room
Show More
Kim Foxx's texts, emails raise more questions about recusal in Jussie Smollett case
Chapel Hill residents oppose project proposal, cite traffic and flooding
Spring Lake family seeks disaster recovery relief after Hurricane Florence
Woman, 65, beats half-naked, 300-pound man with bat
Florida teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting found dead
More TOP STORIES News