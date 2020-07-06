Durham candlelight vigil honors Vanessa Guillen, Breonna Taylor

The group, which consisted of mostly Latinos, wanted to see more Black and white people standing in solidarity with them to demand justice and accountability in the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen and emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor.
On Sunday evening, the Army identified the remains of Guillen, according to her family's lawyer. Investigators believe the Fort Hood soldier was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base.
"Unfortunately this happened to a Latina who wanted who dreamt of serving her country and instead of being welcomed. She was found with murder. And nothing has been done.," said Calvaril. "This needs to stop for the other women-not just Latina women but the other women who want to join the military."
Back in March, Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using during a no-knock warrant. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there.
The group encouraged young people to speak up about these injustices.
Some women taking it upon themselves to share their own personal experiences of sexual harassment in the military from men and women.
With candles in hand, the group participated in two minutes of silence in memory of Guillen and Taylor's death followed by prayer.