Durham community outreach group meets U.S. Surgeon General

A Durham group is being recognized in the nation's capital for their work to reduce crime in the Triangle.Dr. Wanda Boone is the founder of Together for Resilient Youth, also known as TRY.Her group says research shows when laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors are followed, overall crime goes down.Because of that, TRY has been working to increase underage alcohol law compliance among retailers and they say they've seen success in Durham to reduce crime.Dr. Boone says members of her group met with the Surgeon General of the United States in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning.On Thursday, TRY will receive an award for their work at the National Leadership Awards for "Coalition For Excellence For Short-Term Outcomes."