Durham community rallies to save preschool

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Community Preschool describes itself as one of the few affordable preschools in the Bull City, but it is scrambling to find a new home and secure its future.
For ten years, the preschool has been housed at Calvary United Methodist Church, but the church decided not to renew its lease.
"It was a total shock," preschool director Rose Volponi told ABC11's newsgathering partners at Spectrum News. "The church just gave a statement saying we appreciate everything that DCP has done but we want to do other ministries on the third floor."
Volponi says the lease expires in May, but she is hoping to find a new Durham location soon for the more than 40 children and nine staff members.
Local parents have started a GoFundMe to help pay for a new location.
Calvary United Methodist Church says it wants to use the space occupied by the preschool for other ministries.
"We've been thankful to host the exceptional and affordable care and learning provided by Durham Community Preschool," pastor Chris Agoranos said in a statement. "As a small congregation, we have limited resources, and we feel led to leverage those in ways that bolster other ongoing partnerships with our neighbors who are justice-involved and in long term recovery."
