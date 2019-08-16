Durham County Sheriff's Office to start Community Advisory Board

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office announced Friday a new initiate that the sheriff says will put the "community" back into community policing.
Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead called it a groundbreaking move.
Residents can fill out an application to be part of the first ever Community Advisory Board.
Birkhead is hoping to tackle issues from poverty to gun violence and everything in between.
He says his number one goal is restoring trust.
"Law enforcement has taken a hit across the country over the past few years, so the trust has been eroded for a number of reasons," Birkhead said. "So first and foremost for me is letting the people know they have an advocate in law enforcement and mend those relationships."
Sheriff Birkhead wants 25 people to sit with him at a table and help him solve the problems plaguing the Durham community.
The sheriff and his team will be selecting advisory members.
The board will meet quarterly and the sheriff hopes to host the first meeting by the end of the year.
