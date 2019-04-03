Durham Crop Hunger Walk
DURHAM, N.C. -- The 45th annual Durham Crop Walk Hunger is Sunday April 7. The walk starts Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in front of Duke Chapel. Last year, Durham was the number one crop walk in the country. The event fights hunger not only in the triangle but around the world. More information here.
