abc11 together

Durham Crop Hunger Walk

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM, N.C. -- The 45th annual Durham Crop Walk Hunger is Sunday April 7. The walk starts Sunday afternoon at 2:30 in front of Duke Chapel. Last year, Durham was the number one crop walk in the country. The event fights hunger not only in the triangle but around the world. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together highlights celebration of longtime state employees
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham
Teen with spina bifida ready to show out at Dancing Like the Stars
Tarheel Antique Festival to take place in Efland
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Durham charter school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
Wegmans announces opening date for Raleigh store
Lawmakers want to give teachers $400 a year to buy classroom supplies
Royal Caribbean cancels next 3 cruises for Oasis of the Seas
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Show More
Live: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
Rise Biscuits and Donuts to change its name
Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
More TOP STORIES News