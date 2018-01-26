COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham family becomes top 10 finalist for dream job in Cancun

The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

The Barber family is on their way to Cancun for a chance to become the next Cancun Experience Officers and your votes helped get them there!

We first told you about TeamBz when they applied for the contest held by Cancun.com in December.

Six-thousand applications poured in online for the job, and now the Durham family is the top 10.

On Friday, the Barbers left for Cancun to continue their audition process.

If the family wins, they'll be in Cancun for six months.

