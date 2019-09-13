Durham gas explosion victims get financial assistance through nonprofit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than five months after a gas explosion rocked the streets of Downtown Durham, some people are finally getting help.
In total, $190,000 is available to the victims who applied for the money.
The Durham One Fund announced more than $152,000 has been given to the nonprofit Upstream Works Collaborative. While another $40,000 was raised through the Upstream Works Collaborative. The nonprofit will, in turn, provide direct financial assistance to individuals impacted by the explosion in downtown Durham on April 10.
Two people died in the explosion.
Upstream received 37 individual requests for financial assistance from victims of the explosion-- the requests were to help cover lost or reduced wages, to reimburse for expenses related to displacement and help fund medical costs incurred as a result of the explosion. Support will be also be provided to the families of those who lost their lives as a result of the explosion.
Victims of the explosion, who applied, will get between $2,500 and $15,000 depending on how much they were impacted.
"The devastating effects of the April 10 explosion were felt by the entire Greater Triangle region and we're grateful for everyone--including residents, businesses, organizations, and our elected officials--who have given so much to support the victims," said Eric Guckian, President and CEO of United Way of the Greater Triangle. "Our neighbors affected by the explosion are still a long way from full recoveries but thanks to you, they know they have the entire community's support in getting there."
The United Way of the Greater Triangle, Triangle Community Foundation, Downtown Durham, Inc. and various city and county representatives helped establish the fund directly following the tragedy.
