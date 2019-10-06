Community & Events

Durham girl writes book, inspired by her father

By
Anya Mattis is just nine years old and is already dreaming big. The Durham girl decided she wanted to share her 'smart girl magic' by writing a book.

The book, entitled The Little Girl's Story, is about her vision and dream for her dad, Urel, to own a restaurant he can call his own.

Her father owns and operates Urel's Jamaica House in Durham; specializing in delicious, fan-favorite Jamaican food.

"Braved the elements to try Urel's and it was definitely worth the trip," reads a review on Facebook. "The customer service was above and beyond and the food was the best I have tasted in my 30 plus years in the area!"

Saturday afternoon, Anya held a book signing in her father's restaurant.



Urel's Jamaica House is located at 3825 S Roxboro Street Suite 123 in Durham.

To purchase a copy of The Little Girl's Story and other items, visit SmartGirlMagic.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhameducationbooksrestaurantscommunity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 arrested after Confederate Memorial protest in Pittsboro
Two injured after car crashes into utility pole in Wake County
Police searching for man missing out of Chapel Hill since late September
Police searching for man after stabbing near ECU's campus
St. Aug's Track & Field coach expected to 'fully recover' after vehicle crash
NC high school assistant principal accused of having sex with student
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson
Show More
WCPSS investigating after student uncovers classmates' racist group chat
Sampson County teen celebrates cousin at Carrie Underwood concert
Weather: Finally fall temps this week
7-year-old girl struck by motorcycle in Raleigh
Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season
More TOP STORIES News