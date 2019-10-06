Durham girl writes book, inspired by her father

The book, entitled The Little Girl's Story, is about her vision and dream for her dad, Urel, to own a restaurant he can call his own.
Her father owns and operates Urel's Jamaica House in Durham; specializing in delicious, fan-favorite Jamaican food.
"Braved the elements to try Urel's and it was definitely worth the trip," reads a review on Facebook. "The customer service was above and beyond and the food was the best I have tasted in my 30 plus years in the area!"
Saturday afternoon, Anya held a book signing in her father's restaurant.
Urel's Jamaica House is located at 3825 S Roxboro Street Suite 123 in Durham.
To purchase a copy of The Little Girl's Story and other items, visit SmartGirlMagic.com