Durham high school students learn from 'Hamilton' cast

A once in a lifetime opportunity for students is setting the stage for their futures."In my head, I was like I don't want to go first. I'm not going to be the first person. I'm going to be later on. I'll be second. Second is safer. But then they called my name and I was like oh god. I actually have to go up there and do it," said Hallie Markham, Northern High School senior.There were two special guests from the Hamilton cast sitting front row center."You just want to remind them that it's all possible. You want to remind them that this is something that's in their grasp if they just work at it," said Nick Walker, who plays Aaron Burr in Hamilton.Walker and Brandt Martinez, who plays in the ensemble for the Hamilton production, worked with 60 students from Durham County, including Varyssa Henderson, a senior at Riverside High School."Having him hold my shoulders and get me to feel that emotion. It was eye opening and definitely helpful," she said.There will be another master class coming up next week where three different Durham schools will have the opportunity to learn from them as well.