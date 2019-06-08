Community & Events

Durham hosts education scholarship event

Durham hosts education scholarship event
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, Durham hosted the 2019 Education Scholarship Event.

It took place at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel and Convention Center and included a networking lunch, briefings and the William L. Wainwright Scholarship event.

The scholarship event addressed topics that impact citizens of North Carolina and students attending historically black colleges and universities in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamscholarshipeducationcollege
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
1 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $530M jackpot
Parents frustrated after WCPSS keeps controversial math curriculum
High school senior killed in motorcycle accident days before graduation
President Trump suspends plan to impose tariffs on Mexico
Show More
Raleigh's sunflower field to bloom early July
Now Open: Budacai boba tea bar, restaurant in downtown Raleigh
Hoke County teacher accused of letting 2 students fight in class
World Health Organization sheds light on STDs
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
More TOP STORIES News