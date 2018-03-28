ABC11 TOGETHER

Durham hosts inaugural 3 on 3 basketball tournament to help nonprofits

The Bull City Madness 3 on 3 basketball tournament is April 14 in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC --
DurhamCares is hosting its first ever Bull City Madness three-on-three basketball tournament Saturday, April 14 at Long Meadow Park.

The teams will be co-ed and the tournament is open to everyone ages 14 and older.

The cost is $65 per team. Proceeds from the event will help 8 other local nonprofit organizations.

Tournament winners will receive a $400 cash prize and a $600 donation to a charity of their choice.

The tournament will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

