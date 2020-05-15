Durham man spends stimulus check to help students in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man decided to use his stimulus check to help others, and now he's calling on everybody else to do the same.
Dan Brenner of Partners for Youth Opportunity put together dozens of care packages for his students and now he's encouraging the community to give back too.
Dan Brenner had quite the grocery bill, $1,900 to be exact.
"I said I'm going to go to Costco and get a bunch of stuff that I know the kids like to eat," Brenner said.
Friday morning Brenner spent the day packing up snacks and supplies.
"We just thought it would be nice if we got out there and gave them care packages," Brenner said.
He was able to make such a large purchase, partly thanks to the CARES Act. While many are forced to use their stimulus check to help themselves make ends meet during this crisis, Brenner was able to use his check to help children.
"The money...we don't need it, but there are so many people out there that do need it," Brenner said.
Dan works with Partners for Youth Opportunity, the organization helps pair at-risk youth with educational and economic resources.
"There are many many challenges for these students. They were going to school; they were getting their only meal in school," Brenner said.
The bags Brenner made are going to college seniors, many lost their jobs. Brenner hopes this story inspires the community to get to work.
"My challenge to them is to go out there and do what I did. Don't donate to a big organization. Find something you're passionate about and do something to make a difference," Brenner said.
Like many non-profits during this pandemic. PYO needs donations and mentors.
