Durham Rescue Mission cooks its massive Thanksgiving feast for those in need

“It is organized chaos.”

• • •

They are rolling in the turkeys for another all-night roasting outside Durham Rescue Mission ahead of the organization’s massive #Thanksgiving event for needy families. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/dQBkmmR5L1 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 28, 2019

“Turkey stripping is the best day of the year.”

• • •

Volunteers get a crash course in turkey stripping as Durham Rescue Mission’s all-night cook-a-thon continues for tomorrow’s #Thanksgiving feast for the Triangle’s homeless, needy, and Meals on Wheels. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3uYqwpypRH — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) November 28, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There are a handful of nights every year when the air in east Durham is absolutely mouth-watering; the night before Thanksgiving is one of them.The turkey-roasting has begun in what will be an all-night affair under the tents outside the Durham Rescue Mission for its massive, annual effort to ensure the Triangle's neediest do not go without a Thanksgiving.Volunteers scrambled in the kitchens at DRM ahead of the big event. Some have been volunteering for years or are first-timers like Stephanie Douglas."This is my first year doing this," Douglas said as she is baptized into the organized chaos of one Durham's most-well-known charities."Oh my gosh, it's humongous!" Douglass said. "But the Rescue Mission seems like they have a system."Outside the Mission, Chef Clarence Dillard walked volunteers through quality control."I'll be on the back end making sure that we have taken all the guts, giblets, thermometers, little plastic bits out of the turkeys before we put them into the grill," Dillard explained.Since he and his wife Jan started coming about 13 years ago, they've mastered the art of turkey stripping."Turkey stripping is the best day of the year," Jan joked.The Durham Chapter of Jack & Jill brought nearly a dozen volunteers to help. The sixth-straight year they've taken part."It is the messiest, most-rewarding thing you can do on Thanksgiving eve," said Chapter President Tina Ndoh.The group's community outreach organizer Arnica Foulkes added: "It's probably gonna be over 20 of us here this evening. And we just get to help people that are in need and we love to do it."The Mission serving up a full turkey day spread with heavy helpings of love. All are welcome."You don't have to be needy. You can just come fellowship. That's what we're here for," said DRM Director of Development Tony Gooch. "We are a community organization. No one will be turned away. We want you to eat all the turkey you can."Yet, the mission also knows there are people in need who simply can't get out of the house to come over. So, 400 of these dinners will be going to the Meals on Wheels program to be delivered on Thanksgiving Day.