COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Rescue Mission cooking up another feast.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Thousands of needy families will be coming to the Durham Rescue Mission Saturday for its annual Christmas dinner.

"It's just an orchestra -- it's almost like music to watch," said Ron Tart, COO of the rescue mission.

Volunteers and staff did prep work in the kitchen Friday and bagged toys for its toy giveaway as well.

The mission is hoping to feed nearly 3,500 Saturday. Nearly 500 volunteers are participating.

"At the rescue mission, we're a homeless shelter," Tart said. "There's a lot of people here whose Christmas in recent past haven't always been the greatest. This is an opportunity for people that don't have a lot of family to have a chance to have a wonderful Christmas and experience it with other people and children."

They were even able to buy more toys Friday because of a donation. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfeel goodgood newschristmasholidayDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Santa brings Christmas cheer to sick children at Cape Fear Health
Durham rain doesn't stop volunteers from blessing others
Hurricane Florence victims get furniture donation in time for Christmas
Fort Bragg families surprised with paid-off layaway items
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Raleigh mother faces new charges in alleged plot to kidnap own child
Gunshots, busted vehicle windows unnerve Raleigh neighbors
Durham police looking for 2 stolen service dogs
FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants
VIDEO: Durham UPS delivery driver appears to steal package
I-Team: How new tax laws could affect charitable giving this holiday season
2 deputies suspended following Robeson Co. internal investigation
NC woman accused of killing 12-year-old in 1992
Show More
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville apartment shooting
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Shutdown due at midnight after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to art teacher at Duke Children's Hospital
More News