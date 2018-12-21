Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday

Thousands of needy families will be coming to the Durham Rescue Mission Saturday for its annual Christmas dinner."It's just an orchestra -- it's almost like music to watch," said Ron Tart, COO of the rescue mission.Volunteers and staff did prep work in the kitchen Friday and bagged toys for its toy giveaway as well.The mission is hoping to feed nearly 3,500 Saturday. Nearly 500 volunteers are participating."At the rescue mission, we're a homeless shelter," Tart said. "There's a lot of people here whose Christmas in recent past haven't always been the greatest. This is an opportunity for people that don't have a lot of family to have a chance to have a wonderful Christmas and experience it with other people and children."They were even able to buy more toys Friday because of a donation. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.