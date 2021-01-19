Durham Rescue Mission raising $3.8M for new building, 66 more beds

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pandemic continues as more families find themselves looking for help."I really believe there's going to be what you might call 'a perfect storm' against the poor and the homeless," said Durham Rescue Mission CEO Ernie Mills.The Durham Rescue Mission vows to never turn anyone away and that's why they're looking toward the future."We need to begin to prepare for what I believe is coming in the future, and that is we need more beds at the Durham Rescue Mission," Mills said.The mission will be working to raise $3.8 million over the next year to build a new building that will provide 66 more beds for people in need. After nearly five decades, Mills will step down as CEO and focus on fundraising.On Jan. 1, 2022, Rob Tart will oversee the future of the mission."We're so thankful for what the Lord has done and thankful for the Mills' and thankful for the Rescue Mission and thankful for this opportunity," Tart said.The mission hopes to break ground before the end of 2021 and finish the building sometime in 2022.