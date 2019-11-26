Durham residents can get free trees as part of effort to increase shade in the city

TreesDurham, Durham Rotary, and El Futuro are giving away 300 trees on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m.
They want to increase the tree canopy so Durham has 50 percent shade coverage.
Each household can get one tree.
Residents are asked to reserve a tree in advance by clicking here.
The available varieties include:
- Sweetbay Magnolia
- Nuttall Oak
- Hophornbeam
- River Birch
Some trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-up residents.
The Scrap Exchange is hosting the event at 2050 Chapel Hill Road.