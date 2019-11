Durham residents can get free trees as part of effort to increase shade in the city

Sweetbay Magnolia

Nuttall Oak

Hophornbeam

River Birch

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three community organizations are working together to give away free trees to Durham residents as part of an effort to increase the amount of shade across the city.TreesDurham, Durham Rotary, and El Futuro are giving away 300 trees on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m.They want to increase the tree canopy so Durham has 50 percent shade coverage.Each household can get one tree.Residents are asked to reserve a tree in advance by clicking here The available varieties include:Organizers are also holding a tree-planting demonstration at the event.Some trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-up residents.The Scrap Exchange is hosting the event at 2050 Chapel Hill Road.