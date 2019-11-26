Community & Events

Durham residents can get free trees as part of effort to increase shade in the city

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three community organizations are working together to give away free trees to Durham residents as part of an effort to increase the amount of shade across the city.

TreesDurham, Durham Rotary, and El Futuro are giving away 300 trees on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m.

They want to increase the tree canopy so Durham has 50 percent shade coverage.

Each household can get one tree.

Residents are asked to reserve a tree in advance by clicking here.

The available varieties include:
  • Sweetbay Magnolia
  • Nuttall Oak
  • Hophornbeam
  • River Birch
Organizers are also holding a tree-planting demonstration at the event.

Some trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-up residents.

The Scrap Exchange is hosting the event at 2050 Chapel Hill Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamenvironmentfree stuffnature
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot self after killing ex at UNC Family Medicine in Durham
2nd arrest made in deadly Raleigh nightclub shooting
Stray bullet rips through Durham home with 3 children
Juvenile dressed as clown terrorizes Roanoke Rapids residents
IS NYC busing homeless families to Fayetteville?
Community fund pays bond for people charged with low-level crimes
LAPD shoots, kills man armed with machete in Hollywood
Show More
Man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in Durham ID'd
'It's just terrible:' Restaurant owner apologizes for Salmonella outbreak
Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony
Support growing for impeachment, Rep. David Price says
Amber Rupinta receives NAMI NC award for mental heath reporting
More TOP STORIES News