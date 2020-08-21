Durham restaurants team up to fill 264 backpacks full of school supplies for students

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two hundred sixty-four backpacks full of supplies.
"Paper, notebooks, pencils...anything they need to help them to do their school work from home," said Michelle Burger, Durham Parks and Recreation.
All of it to support the families and students in Durham.
"If this can help make their day and put them in a better place to deal with all of the things going on right now that's the least we can do to support the community," said Becky Hacker, Pie Pushers owner.
Durham Parks and Recreation reached out to local restaurants hoping to get a couple of backpacks donated for their Back to School Bash Supply Giveaway. So Hacker got to work.
"It's amazing all the restaurants here didn't even blink an eye. They were just like 'yup, what do we do? What do you need us to do,'" Hacker said.
Despite the uncertain times they're facing, 45 restaurants donated about $4,500 in just two days. Now, the Parks and Recreation will be able to make the event a two-day giveaway and serve more families than expected.
"Especially with all the community supporting us and keeping us alive, if all we can do is give $100 apiece-it's the least we can do to give back to the same community," Hacker said.
If you would like to get supplies for your student you will need to register online here.
