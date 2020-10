Durham trick-or-treating cannot happen like usual this year due to COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now officially discouraged trick-or-treating in 2020.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the city is echoing federal and state warnings against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.Schewel started his announcement by talking about how much he loved Halloween. He even donned a witch hat for the occasion."It's one of my favorite holidays," Schewel said of Halloween. "This year, because of COVID, Halloween is going to have to be different."Schewel said Durham residents have done a great job following local, state, and federal regulations that have helped suppress cases of the novel coronavirus.Still, Schewel said, it's important to keep doing those things during Halloween."The last thing that we want is for Halloween to become a super-spreader event in our community"Durham is advocating similar holiday safety measures as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , as well as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.That means door-to-door trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged.Schewel is asking neighborhoods and families to leave their porch lights off on Halloween, as a signal that they are not participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating activities. Currently, under North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order, no more than 50 people can gather outdoors together."On Halloween I usually have more than 50 people lined up on my side of the road alone. This year that can't happen," Schewel said.Durham will not be providing barriers, cones, or police officers to manage Halloween traffic in neighborhoods this year.The mayor said officers will not be tasked with extra patrols to enforce the Halloween restrictions. However, he said they would respond to egregious violations or complaints."This is not about enforcement; this is about voluntary compliance," Schewel said.Schewel did offer some ideas for fun and safe Halloween events, such as trick-or-treating among a small group of families that have a contactless candy delivery method as all participants wear face coverings.The city is also going to offer several contact-free events through its Parks and Recreation department. However, the space at those events will be limited and require pre-registration. Details on how to register have not been made public yet.