Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend

It's getting hot out! But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's getting hot out!

But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.

The spraygrounds in Durham will open this Saturday and will remain open through the end of September.

Outdoor pools will be open June 8 - Aug. 17. Hillside Pool will remain open to the public on the weekends from Aug. 18 - Sept. 3.

Spray Grounds (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

  • East End Park, 1200 N. Alston Avenue
  • Edison Johnson, 500 W. Murray Avenue
  • Forest Hills, 1639 University Drive
  • Hillside Sprayground, 1221 Sawyer Street

Please note: The Hillside sprayground will only be open during pool hours on Monday-Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pool entry fees will apply.

Outdoor Pools (Monday-Friday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • Long Meadow Pool: 917 Liberty Street, (919) 560-4202
    Free admission: Mondays
  • Forest Hills Pool: 1639 University Drive, (919) 560-4782
    Free admission: Tuesdays
  • Hillside Pool and Sprayground: 1221 Sawyer Street - located off of Roxboro St, (919) 560-4783
    Free admission: Wednesdays

Note: Hillside Pool will remain open on the weekends only from August 18-September 3.

For more information call 919-560-4355.
