Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend

East End Park, 1200 N. Alston Avenue

Edison Johnson, 500 W. Murray Avenue

Forest Hills, 1639 University Drive

Hillside Sprayground, 1221 Sawyer Street

Long Meadow Pool: 917 Liberty Street, (919) 560-4202

Free admission: Mondays

Forest Hills Pool: 1639 University Drive, (919) 560-4782

Free admission: Tuesdays

Free admission: Tuesdays

Hillside Pool and Sprayground: 1221 Sawyer Street - located off of Roxboro St, (919) 560-4783

Free admission: Wednesdays

Free admission: Wednesdays

It's getting hot out!But you don't have to wait much longer for a chance to cool off.The spraygrounds in Durham will open this Saturday and will remain open through the end of September.Outdoor pools will be open June 8 - Aug. 17. Hillside Pool will remain open to the public on the weekends from Aug. 18 - Sept. 3.For more information call 919-560-4355.