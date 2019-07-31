abc11 together

Durham Summerstage brings trumpet player Shamarr Allen to town for Fourth of July

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Durham (WTVD) -- A taste of New Orleans is coming to the triangle.

Trumpet player Shamarr Allen, who grew up in the 9th Ward, will be performing on Fourth of July at the Durham Summerstage.

It is all part of the Bull City celebration of its 150th birthday. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Diversity and Inclusion Conference in Raleigh
Summer camp off NC coast teaches surfing to kids with special needs
Wake County teens brave heat to help residents in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Losing leg to cancer doesn't slow down marathon running Cary mom
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
Pets allowed in NC breweries; distilleries can sell alcohol on site
Mosquito-borne virus kills horse in Cumberland County
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Elusive Emu evades Orange County Animal Control again
Show More
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Rabid raccoon in Orange County prompts health warning
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Woman who tried to flee from $80 ticket shocked by stun gun
Man smashes into 3 Durham businesses, steals change, police say
More TOP STORIES News